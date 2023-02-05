Man dies in grain bin on farm south of Unionville

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead after being trapped inside a grain bin on February 3rd. The man was identified as 61-year-old Bryan Reckrodt.

The Putnam County E-911 Center received a report in the afternoon of a man trapped inside a grain bin about three-quarters full of soybeans on a farm south of Unionville near Lemons on Highway 5. The man was located about an hour and 40 minutes later.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Highway Patrol, fire departments from Unionville, Lemons, Milan, Green City, Grundy County, Trenton, and Galt, Putnam County Ambulance, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; and the MU-1 helicopter from Moberly. Other community members also helped and provided equipment.

