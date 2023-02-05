Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri.

Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.

Survivors include two sons, Logan McDaniel and wife Amber of Warsaw, Missouri, Lane McDaniel of Hale, Missouri, and their father, Jeffery McDaniel of Brookfield, Missouri; her mother, Rosemary Brock of Carrollton, Missouri, and Rosemary’s longtime companion, Jim Hall of Utica, Missouri; two sisters, Janice Belcher and husband Tom of Carrollton, Missouri, and Joanna Jacobs of Marceline, Missouri; her companion, Derrick Collins of Hale, Missouri; nephews and nieces, Lance Cahill and Ciara Wilson of Brookfield, Missouri, Jada Brock and Travis Walgren of Marceline, Missouri, Brandon McDaniel of Marceline, Missouri, and Peyton Sturgis of Brookfield, Missouri; and one great niece, Adalynn Cahill of Marceline, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Dean Brock; one daughter, Laney Rose McDaniel; her second mother, Valo Cochenour; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Ruby Brock; and maternal grandparents; Eilert (Ike) and Berniece Meyer.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Cameron Cemetery, Hale, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennifer Brock Memorial Fund and/or the Ronald McDonald House and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

