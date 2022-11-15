GRM Networks makes $500 donation to 26 elementary and high schools

Local News November 15, 2022 KTTN News
GRM Networks
GRM Networks has donated $500 to each of the 26 elementary and high schools in its coverage area.

Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Bailey says “schools play a vital role in their communities,” and GRM recognizes “the value of education institutions.” He adds that when GRM donates to schools, “it is an investment in our future and a donation that goes back into our communities.”

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers within a 4,500-square-mile area. The area covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.

