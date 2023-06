Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City Fair will be held June 15th through 17th.

Shows will include sheep and goats on June 15th at 6 pm and swine on June 16th at 6 pm. Shows on June 17th will include rabbits at 9:30 am and beef at 6 pm.

FFA barbecues will be on the schedule for June 16th and 17th at 5 pm. Proceeds will go to help offset national convention costs.

The Gilman City Fair Association sponsors the fair.

