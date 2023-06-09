Chillicothe Area Arts Council announces location change for Chilli Arts Opry Show

Local News June 9, 2023
The location has changed for the next performance of the Chilli Arts Opry show.

The June 17th show will be at the Jenkins Expo Center on the Litton Agri Campus of Chillicothe. Doors will open at 6 pm, and the show will begin at 7 pm.

The show will feature the Opry Band and area vocals and there will be a dance floor. Tickets will cost $15 per person. Concessions will be available on-site.

More information on the June 17th Chilli Arts Opry can be obtained by calling the Chillicothe Area Arts Council Office at 660-646-1173.

