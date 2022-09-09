First Interstate Bank to hold annual volunteer day on September 14

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

First Interstate Bank will hold its Fifth Annual Volunteer Day next week. First Interstate locations will close on September 14th at noon to give employees paid time to volunteer through service projects in their communities. The bank has area locations in Princeton, Milan, Unionville, Bethany, Grant City, and Albany.

Projects will include assisting in preparing the Princeton Square for Calamity Jane Days, collecting canned goods for the Sullivan County Senior Center of Milan, helping host a senior health fair at the PC Cafe and Resource Center of Unionville, and cleaning up Memorial Park of Bethany. Volunteers from First Interstate Bank will also provide financial literacy education during the Tri-County Health Department’s grand opening of the Grant City outreach location, prepare the kitchen walls for painting at the Worth County Senior Center of Grant City, clean up the Crestwood Apartments of Grant City, and clean the Albany Carnegie Public Library. All of the projects will go from 1 to 5 o’clock, except for the project at the library of Albany, which will go from 1 to 3 o’clock.

First Interstate Bank reports the focus of this year’s Volunteer Day is combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness.