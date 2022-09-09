Jeff Crowley presents program on Rotary Group Study Exchange at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jeff Crowley presented a program on the Rotary Group Study Exchange at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on September 8th.

Crowley was a member of the Group Study Exchange team that visited Yorkshire, England in 1992. He was one of five individuals from the Rolla area who spent six weeks in England to learn about the culture. He stayed with eight families while there and attended Rotary Club meetings.

The group visited businesses in their areas of interest. They also toured historical and architectural sites.

Crowley shared stories about his stay and encouraged other Rotarians to take advantage of the opportunity to learn about other countries through the Group Study Exchange.

In the past, Trenton Rotary Club members Gary Black, Alice Hobbs, and Steve Maberry have been part of Group Study Exchange teams traveling from District 6040.

The Rotary Foundation funds the Group Study Exchange.

During the business meeting, final plans were made for the fish fry on September 10th.

It was announced the next Missouri Day Parade Committee meeting would be at Preferred Family Healthcare on September 15th at 4 p.m.

The Rotary Club sponsors the parade and parade entries can be registered by visiting this link.