The Jamesport Lions Club and local merchants will sponsor the Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Jamesport. The event will be in the city park on April 8th at 1 pm.

Children in sixth grade and younger can participate in four age categories.

There will be colored eggs in each category as well as silver and gold eggs. The silver and gold eggs contain special prizes.

The Easter Bunny is expected to visit the Jamesport Easter Egg Hunt on April 8th.

