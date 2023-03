Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Ridgeway man has been sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on second-degree involuntary manslaughter. His original charge in March of 2022 was murder.

Forty-two-year-old Travis William Gilliland was sentenced in Harrison County on March 23rd. He pleaded guilty in December.

A probable cause affidavit said Gilliland shot Lynn Trammell with a shotgun at a close range in March last year after a verbal altercation. Trammell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related