Dr. Bradley Anderson, MD joins the staff of Carroll County Memorial Hospital

Carroll County Memorial Hospital welcomes Dr. Bradley W. Anderson, MD to the Outpatient Specialty Clinic team.

“We are excited to add Dr. Anderson to our team of specialty care providers,” said Tim Braun, Chief Operations Officer. “The addition of Dr. Anderson will help fill the outpatient gastroenterology void following the departure of our last group of providers.”

Dr. Anderson is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Medical School and completed his residency at Mayo Clinic – Department of Internal Medicine. His fellowships in Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Advanced Motility were completed at Mayo Clinic as well.

The Outpatient Gastroenterology Clinic starts September 1 and will be on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Dr. Anderson will treat patients with biliary tract disorders, celiac disease, colon polyps, Crohn’s Disease, Diverticular Disease, Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EOE), Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), liver diseases and much more. He will perform upper endoscopies, colonoscopies, and esophageal dilation in our surgical services department.

Dr. Anderson is accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 660-329-6079.

CCMH can offer Dr. Anderson’s services through a partnership with Gastrointestinal Associates, L.L.P. in Columbia.