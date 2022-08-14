MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 15, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 15 – 21.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED around the clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 275 to County Road 276, Aug. 17 – 18, 6 a.m to 4:30 p.m daily

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through mid-August. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge deck repair project at the bridge over Rock Creek, south of Exit 107, through August. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route C – Bridge deck repair over West Tarkio Creek, Aug. 15 – 19. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the workzone. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

Buchanan County

Route K – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of Amazonia (Andrew County), to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound on/off ramps at U.S. Route 36 and Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) are closed through early December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the 22nd Street bridge, Aug. 15 – 18, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-29 – Guardrail work northbound from Route 116 to Route O (mile marker 32.8 to 41.4), Aug. 16, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Contractor: Superior Rail System LLC)

I-29 – Guardrail work southbound from one mile north of Route H to Route H (mile marker 39.4 to 38), Aug. 16, 12 to 2 p.m. (Contractor: Superior Rail System LLC)

I-229 – Guardrail work from the 752 ramp to I-29 southbound (mile marker 2.0 – 1.0), Aug. 17, 8 – 9 a.m. (Contractor: Superior Rail System LLC)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound ramp at Exit 43 (from I-29 to I-229) for guardrail work, Aug 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

I-229 – Guardrail work from I-29 to Route A ramps, (mile marker 0 to 2.0) Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Contractor: Superier Rail System LLC)

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through August (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 140 to County Road 130, Aug. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 120 to County Road 130, Aug. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 41 – CLOSED for rail maintenance from County Road 270 to County Road 280, Aug. 18 – 26. The rail crossing will be closed for 48 hours within this time frame. Motorists should watch for signs alerting them of the closure.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton through December. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone and an 18-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through November. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route WW – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route KK to the end of state maintenance, Aug. 15 – 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route WW – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route KK to Route 5, Aug. 17 – 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through early August. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 48, Aug. 15 – 19. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route W – CLOSED for pothole patching from SE 228th Street to SE 216th Street, Aug. 15, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route H – Pothole patching from Turney to U.S. Route 69, Aug. 16. A 10-foot with restriction will be in place.

Route K – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 (DeKalb County) to Route NN, Aug. 17. A 10-foot with restriction will be in place.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 15 – 16

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 69 to 162nd Street, Aug 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 17 – 18

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cord Avenue to I-35 Outer Road, Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 190 – Pothole patching, Aug. 19

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route NN (Clinton County), Aug. 17. A 10-foot with restriction will be in place.

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge through August.

Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C (Worth County) to Route EE, Aug. 15 – 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to west 155th Avenue, Aug. 15, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Del Rio Road – CLOSED north of U.S. Route 159 for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project, through mid-August. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Slide repair northbound 0.5 miles north of I-29, Aug. 15

Route P – CLOSED for railroad maintenance in Fortescue, Aug. 15, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 111 – CLOSED for railroad maintenance north of U.S. Route 159, west of Fortescue, Aug. 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 204 to County Road 190, Aug. 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route C – Culvert replacement from Route 113 to Raintree Drive, Aug. 18

Linn County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route DD, Aug. 15 – 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route Y, Aug. 15 – 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed in either direction, around-the-clock. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from LIV 500 to LIV 505, Aug. 15 – 16, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 65, August 16 – 19, 7 a.m to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route AF – Culvert replacement, Aug. 15

Route 148 – Shoulder work, Aug. 15 – 19

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Aug. 15 – 19

Route KK – Pothole patching from Elmo to Route D, Aug. 15 – 19

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK in Elmo to Century Trail, Aug. 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 390th Street, Aug. 16, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route F – Culvert replacement, Aug. 17

Route 46 – Culvert replacement, Aug. 18

Route E – Culvert replacement, Aug. 19

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Sandy Creek through September. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

Route 149 – Bridge maintenance at the Blackbird Creek Bridge, Aug. 15 – 16. An 8-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route 129 – Bridge maintenance at the South Blackbird Creek Bridge, Aug. 17 – 18. An 8-foot width restriction will be in place.

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to Route EE (Gentry County), Aug. 15 – 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to U.S. Route 169, Aug. 17 – 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily