Dr. Amy Patel to speak at North Central Missouri College

Dr. Amy K. Patel, a leader in the field of breast radiology will speak at the North Central Missouri College campus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Cross Hall. In honor of October being breast cancer awareness month, Dr. Patel will be speaking on the topic of breast health and how individuals can better screen for early detection of breast cancer.

“Dr. Patel is one of our very own being from north Missouri as she was raised in Chillicothe,” said Mitch Holder, Dean of Instruction. “She is recognized as an advocate and leader in the field of breast radiology. If you know Amy, she has one of the biggest hearts for people. Fortunately, for us in this region, she is passionate and determined to spread awareness about breast health and early detection. We’re very lucky to have her speaking on our campus.”

Dr. Amy K. Patel is a Board-Certified Radiologist who specializes in Breast Imaging. She is a Breast Radiologist, Medical Director of the Women’s Imaging Center at Liberty Hospital and Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine.

Dr. Patel is a graduate of the combined BA/MD accelerated program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She completed her Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the University of Kansas-Wichita where she served as the first female chief resident in an all-male program. She completed her Breast Imaging Fellowship at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology Washington University in Saint Louis.

She also has an avid interest in radiology political advocacy, serving on the RADPAC Board and is the Vice-Chair for the American College of Radiology Radiology Advocacy Network. She is also a former ACR Rutherford Lavanty Fellow in Government Relations. She is also the first female and youngest radiologist recipient of the ACR Howard Fleishon MD Advocate of the Year Award. She is a staunch advocate for patients receiving fair radiological care, particularly in the realm of annual mammography screening beginning at age 40. Consequently, she involved in helping pass the bill in the state of Missouri ensuring annual screening 2D and 3D mammography coverage beginning at age 40 in average-risk women.

For more information, contact the Allied Health Department or Mr. Holder at 660-359-3948 extension 1316 or 1310.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 12 Shares