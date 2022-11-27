Audio: Changes coming to Trenton R-9 School District regarding Student Information Systems; Three positions open on R-9 Board of Education

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Changes are coming to the Trenton R-9 School District regarding the phone and student information systems. Superintendent Daniel Gott reports the phone system will be changed in January.

He says the change should be in effect the day after Martin Luther King, Junior Day and when the district comes back from that break. The switchover is planned for that Monday when Trenton R-9 will not have any students in class.

Gott says the district has had a lot of problems with the copper lines, especially at Trenton Middle School. He comments it will be nice to have a more reliable phone system.

He adds that patrons should not notice a difference, except for maybe parents of middle school students who have had trouble getting through because the copper lines were down.

Trenton R-9 has used the Tyler Student Information System for the last 16 years. Gott explains the platform is set up for teachers and administrators to enter grades, attendance, and other items needed for state reporting.

Tyler Technologies is getting out of the student information system business.

Gott reports a committee looked at both companies, and the district decided on Power School.

There will be three positions open with three-year terms on the Trenton R-9 Board of Education for the April election.

Superintendent Daniel Gott says candidate filing will start at the school district office on December 6th at 8 am.

Filing will continue during regular business hours at the district office weekdays from 8 to 4 pm until December 27th.

Filing will not take place on days when the office is closed for inclement weather and the holiday break December 22nd through 26th.

Gott notes the filing time is set by state law.

He gives school board candidate eligibility criteria.

Anyone with questions about the Trenton R-9 Board of Education election in April should contact the district office.