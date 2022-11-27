Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County.

The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata as the eastbound pickup went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The truck was demolished and the teenage driver was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.