Additional cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Trenton resident Beulah Marie Nichols pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 emergency phone number. She was accused of making numerous calls to 911 on July 29th for what authorities said were non-emergencies. Nichols was sentenced to serve 48 hours at the Grundy County Detention Center and pay court costs.

Zachery Ray Ishmael of Trenton pleaded guilty to second-degree property damage from an incident on July 5th. Ishmael was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs. The court also noted that $1,590 was due in restitution with payments to be made to the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

The felony case involving last month’s abandonment of a corpse has been continued. Randall Dale Kitchen faces the felony charge when he was arrested last month after a body was discovered in his Trenton residence. The identity of the deceased person still has not been released by local authorities. The court case was continued until September 13th. Kitchen remains in custody without bond.