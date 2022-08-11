Vandalism in Trenton parks a hot topic at Trenton Park Board meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Vandalism in Trenton parks was discussed at the Trenton Park Board meeting on August 10th.

Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the lower bathrooms at Moberly Park were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. New fixtures were installed to replace those that were destroyed.

The bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were repainted on the inside after vandalism in June.

Park Board Member John Hamilton said there is no excuse for vandalism. He did not know how to deter it, except to put up cameras. He noted a policy the board previously approved said cameras could not be put in areas such as bathrooms, but that is where most of the vandalism seems to be.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford acknowledged that vandalism is a problem, and it is unfortunate.

Hamilton said there have not been many donations to the vandalism reward fund the board previously approved. The fund is for individuals who report vandalism to the police which leads to the arrest or conviction of individuals who vandalize or steal from the park department.

A reminder was given that donations for the fund can be made through Green Hills Rural Development. It was also mentioned Green Hills Rural Development recently moved to a new location. That location is 810 Washington Street in Trenton.

Crawford noted some Park Board members wanted to give input on the signs at Van Meter Park and the Rock Barn. He said those individuals needed to meet. No date or time was announced at August 10th’s meeting. Crawford hoped the signs would be done before the Missouri Day Festival.

He reported Shockley had been working on getting new pool supplies, and the cost has increased. Shockley said the prices about doubled.

Crawford said he had heard positive comments about the pool and how things have operated. He noted Ronda Lickteig was to talk about the pool during a public comments portion of the meeting, but she was sick. Crawford said her comments would have to be moved to a future meeting.

Shockley announced the Trenton Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to close for the season on August 20th.

He reported the Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance came to the pool and went over different scenarios with the lifeguards to see if they remembered what they learned earlier this year. He thanked the fire department and ambulance crews for their time.

Shockley wants to do something like that earlier in the year next year.

Hamilton said there had been talk about tree trimming and removal at Moberly Park. He reported there were two trees at the pool entrance that had branches hanging low. There were also some trees near the World War I Memorial that are basically gone.

Shockley said the park department cleaned up small trees throughout Moberly and Eastside parks. That included trimming them, removing the supports around the trees, and cleaning up weeds growing in the mulch under them.

Shockley reported the tennis court was leveled at Eastside Park, and the park department is looking into the best option for the surface.

Hamilton said there was talk about making pickleball courts since Trenton High School’s tennis courts can be used by the public. He noted someone can play pickleball at North Central Missouri College with a membership or pass. He added the college will have a program on pickleball on August 27th.

Shockley said Eastside Park and most of Moberly Park had been treated for broadleaf. The park department will spray for crabgrass on the ball fields near the end of August. Trim spraying was also done around all of the parks.

The park department has started putting metal on the shelter houses in Moberly Park. Shockley said the middle shelter house will be completed this week.

He reported the old swing set has been removed from Glades Grimes Park. The park department will begin installing the new swing set soon. The park department also got rid of old soccer goals toward the back of the park that were buried in the grass.

The playground border and additional fall material were installed at Van Meter Park.

Shockley noted the summer ball season ended. Trenton hosted the Little League District 1 tournament at the beginning of July, and it lasted six days. NCMC softball and baseball and THS softball will start their seasons this week.

The Trenton Park Department went into a closed session for personnel.