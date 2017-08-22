Veteran benefit events to be held in Trenton during September

Two veteran benefit events will be held in Trenton next month.

A Vet Center Counselor will provide free confidential help to veterans and family of active duty military at Trenton VFW Post 919 September 8th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Topics discussed will include stress management, post traumatic stress disorder, and marriage counseling.

No information about who attends will be given to anyone.

A Veterans Service Officer will also be present at the VFW Post to help with Veterans Affairs paperwork.

Veterans may bring VA paperwork as well as military separation paperwork with them.

A Veterans Service Officer will also be available to help with VA paperwork at the Trenton Hy-Vee September 11th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt says VA drivers are needed for the shuttle to drive veterans to appointments. Drivers must pass a physical and background check.

The shuttle is free to veterans.

A Veterans Service Officer and shuttle dispatch is located in Trenton full-time Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

Call 660-359-2078 for more information.

