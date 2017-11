Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst says withdrawal or failure to reach a NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico would be an economic disaster for U.S. agriculture.

He says current tariffs on the state’s exports to Mexico are zero, but they would increase an average of 15%.

After five rounds of discussions, agriculture officials cite little progress by Canada and Mexico to renegotiate. About 70% of Missouri agriculture exports go to Canada or Mexico.

