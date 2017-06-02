Trenton Rotary hears presentation on Sunnyview Nursing Home

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Donita Youtsey presented a brief history of the Grundy County Nursing Home District at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday.

Youtsey said the district was established in 1974 and oversees operations of the nursing home and apartments.

She noted that a facility housing 117 residents was built in 1974, a 30-bed residential care facility, as well as an addition for 37 more nursing home residents, were built in the 1980s, and eight more residential care apartments were added in the past 10 years.

Eighty-three residents currently live in the nursing home and 18 in residential care.

Youtsey attributed the fewer number of residents to more patients staying in their homes longer or living with relatives.

She said the nursing home provides hospice care; respite services; contracted therapy services; dental, vision, and podiatry services; and psychology and psychiatry telemedicine.

There are multiple activities available to residents, including outings, live music, games, karaoke, and holiday celebrations.

Youtsey reported that the nursing home is one of the largest employers in Grundy County with $7.5 million in salaries paid over the past three years. She said the facility operates on a $6 million yearly budget.

The nursing home will ask voters to approve an increase to its operating levy for the August 8th election.

The levy would increase by 15 cents to 30 cents on the $100 assessed valuation.

Youtsey reported that the nursing home has many needs, including a new lift van to take wheelchair-bound residents to medical appointments as well as repairs to the building and replacement of windows.

