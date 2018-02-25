Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and Trenton City Council to meet Monday

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet prior to the Trenton City Council at the Trenton City Hall Monday.

The Building and Nuisance Board meeting will start at 6 o’clock with an agenda that includes one property for the declaration of a nuisance, eight for public hearings, two for findings of fact, and three properties for a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. The agenda also includes updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will meet at 7 o’clock Monday night with an agenda that includes public comments from Tracy Utley on downtown Christmas lights, Millie Hutchinson on a property lien, Gaylon McCorkle on Suddenlink, and Tammy Corbin on a dog breed specific ordinance as well as three other ordinances.

One ordinance authorizes an agreement with Irvinbilt Constructors of Chillicothe for water control valve installation.

The others amend city code regarding dogs and cats running at large as well as regarding purchasing policy.

New business includes discussion of recycling with Carol Hobbs of Hope Haven, the Missouri Department of Transportation proposal regarding Highway 6 through Trenton, a reverse 911 public notification system, the asphalt plant, and approval of an engineer for water-sewer work.

