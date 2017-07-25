Negotiations begin with finalist for Chillicothe City Administrator

The Chillicothe City Council has authorized Mayor Chuck Haney to enter into contract negotiations with one of the City Administrator finalists, however, no names will be released at this time.

The latest result became available following an executive session Saturday at which time the two finalists from an original field 23 were interviewed by the the city council.

The two finalists had previously been interviewed by a search committee that had been appointed by the mayor.

Once the negotiations are a complete, a contract will be presented to the city council for approval and once the contract is signed, it will then be released to the public.

Chillicothe has been operating without a city administrator since late April when former Administrator Ike Holland departed to Minnesota.

Like this: Like Loading...