Livingston County Sheriff’s Department completes training

Continuing education was completed recently for three members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Ford attended training last week in Crawford County, Missouri for Certified Criminal Investigator. The training covered several topics including death investigations, Blood Splatter Evidence, Crime Scene Investigations, Autopsies, Deaths related to Suicide, Drug and Poisoning, Fire and Drowning, and Infant death.

Earlier in the month, Deputy Chris Mueller and K-9 Deputy Zaki attended specialized training in Kansas. The training consisted of narcotics detection, refined apprehension skills, tracking, and parcel interdiction.

The training course is free for the Livingston County Sheriffs’ Department per an agreement with the original purchase of the law enforcement dog.

