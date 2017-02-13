Livingston County Library to host “Anti-Valentines Day Party”

The Livingston County Library will be hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day Party for teens. Whether you love it or you hate it, whether you’re single or not, come enjoy an evening of “anti-celebration” with your friends.

The party will be held in the Courtroom of the library on Friday, February 17, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It is open to anyone in grades 6-12. Teens will play Anti-Valentine’s Day Jeopardy, decorate their own “grumpy” conversation heart cookies, write break-up poems, and more! Snacks will be provided.

No registration is required and you can contact Monica Holmer, Teen Services Librarian, at [email protected] or call 660-646-0547 with any questions.

