KCP&L files for rate increase with Missouri Public Service Commission

KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills. It allows KCP&L-GMO to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

According to the application, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by approximately $2.35 a month, effective August 1.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than June 15, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City or by using the Commission’s electronic filing and information system (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

KCP&L-Greater Missouri Operations provides electric service to approximately 316,600 customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth.

