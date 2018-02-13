In this revolution of high-profile sexual misconduct scandals, a state House member wants sex education in Missouri schools to go a step further. Alisa Nelson reports.

A House committee will consider this evening whether to require Missouri school districts teaching sex education to include curriculum about sexual harassment, violence, and consent. Sikeston Republican Holly Rehder views her proposal as a legislator and mother.

At least one of the many USA gymnasts sexually abused by a team doctor has written a letter in support of Rehder’s bill.

A House committee will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. today about Rehder’s legislation.

Like this: Like Loading...