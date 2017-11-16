Gallatin woman joins NCMC staff

Alicia Endicott from Gallatin, Missouri has been hired as North Central Missouri College’s Director of Development and Foundation. Alicia began November 13 and will oversee all components of development and the NCMC Foundation.

Prior to North Central Missouri College, Alicia served as the principal liaison for Congressman Sam Graves as a Constituent Service Manager. During her time with Congressman Graves, Alicia managed the entire casework for Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. Alicia holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from the University of Central Missouri and is actively involved in Missouri 4-H.

“I am very excited to have joined the North Central Missouri College team,” said Alicia. “I hope to help the college build on their continued growth and success by focusing on the needs of not only the students but the campus and the NCMC community. I look forward to meeting and working with the Foundation, alumni, faculty, business partners and new friends.”

