Efforts underway to make Chillicothe official home of sliced bread

An effort to make Chillicothe “officially-known” as the home of sliced bread has received attention from a major newspaper.

The Washington Post published a story about Chillicothe, a small town in rural Missouri, that proclaims to be the home of sliced bread. In years past, a mural was painted to that effect on the side of a downtown building. A photo of that mural appears in the Washington Post.

The newspaper article also includes a photo of the information marker posted in front of the bakery where machine sliced bread was introduced to the world. A couple of television stations in Kansas City also have reported on the efforts to promote Chillicothe as the home of sliced bread. Chillicothe officials have indicated it was July 7th of 1928 when the first loaf of bread went through the bread-slicing machine.

State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe is pushing a bill in the Missouri House to designate July 7th as “Missouri Sliced Bread Day.” If the bill passes the House, it would move to the Senate when State Senator Denny Hoskins, whose district includes Livingston County, is expected to sponsor it.

The bill, in its present form, is described in the Washington Post as celebrating Chillicothe’s role in the food industry.

