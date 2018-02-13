Chillicothe pedestrian struck by vehicle

Chillicothe police report a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle near the intersection of Polk and Cherry Streets.

Police report it was mid-afternoon Friday when Jaden Gipe of Chillicothe was on foot and crossing Polk Street, not within a crosswalk, and was struck by a 2010 Dodge Avenger driven east on Polk by Jesse Blakely of Chillicothe.

The accident report noted minor damage to the front of the Blakely vehicle and the windshield was shattered by Gipe striking it. The police noted Gipe received no apparent injuries and no ambulance transfer.

