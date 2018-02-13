Chillicothe Fire Department responds to fuel spill

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a fuel spill Monday at 7th Heaven convenience store, 200 North Washington in Chillicothe.

A report noted gasoline had run from the pump to the street drain.

The fire department placed floor dry on top of spilled fuel and swept the floor dry to absorb the fuel. The store owner was advised to clean up floor dry.

The report said an estimated three to five gallons fuel spilled and that 160 pounds of floor dry was used on the spill in the 11 o’clock hour Monday morning.

