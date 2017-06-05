Chillicothe Fire Department receives $160K grant

The Chillicothe Fire Department is the recipient of a $160,000 grant for safety and operations.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright says the Assistance to Firefighters grant will be used to replace 28 of the air packs used by the department.

The cost of the air packs is $168,000 with the city of Chillicothe is providing $8,000 in matching funds, which have already had been budgeted.

Chief Wright said the city will pay for the new air packs but will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Under terms of the grant, still usable air packs are to be used.

