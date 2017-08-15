American FFA Degree to be bestowed on area students in October

The Missouri FFA Association has released a list of 532 recipients this fall of the American FFA Degree.

It’s the highest honor that an individual member of the FFA can earn and ceremonies will be held October 28th during National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Many from this immediate area are scheduled to receive their degree.

The list includes four from Trenton chapter: John Kelsall, Sadie Roy, Houston Sprinkle and Ryan Stimpson. There are two from Grundy R-5 at Galt: Haley Johnson and Emily Milazzo.

Princeton has six: Hunter Boxley, Brant Faulkner, Savannah Millburn, William Miller, Ryan Purdun, and Darcee Schwartzkopf.

North Mercer has three recipients: Brook Duckworth, Galt Porter, and Bryce Shipley.

American FFA Degree recipients include from Jamesport Tri County FFA: Katana Almond, Brooke Dustman, and Amy Gingerich. From Gilman City: Trevor Burrows and Morgan Hightree.

From Gallatin: Aubrey Burns, Kase Critten, and Cooper Grady.

Milan FFA will have Emma Clark, Tyler Curtis, and Matt Stafford getting their national degrees.

Putnam County recipients are Katelyn Gillum, Courtney Guffey, and Hunter Halley.

Green City has five including Natalie Ayers, Zachary Ayers, Sidney Jeffries, Rae Ann Kilgore, and Jack Stivers.

Meadville has Shawn Muck, Cade Shiflett, and Tierann Rylee Zell.

Chillicothe has ten members eligible for American FFA degrees Lane Bonderer, Erin Campbell, Joseph Circo, Helena McNamee, Rachel Nowland, Victoria Overton, Robert Parkey, Colby Reed, Margaret Resor, and Colton Webb.

Like this: Like Loading...