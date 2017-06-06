70 participate in “One Project” in Chillicothe

Around 70 volunteers participated in the One Project this past Saturday at Simpson Park in Chillicothe.

According to Mayor Chuck Haney, a lot was accomplished including painting and staining of shelter houses, painting of walking bridges, placement of new benches throughout the park and spreading of playground mulch.

The city of Chillicothe offers its thanks to all those that took time out of their Saturday to help complete some much-needed projects.

The city recognized the Chillicothe Ministerial Alliance as well as the Chillicothe Park Board for helping promote the community work day. Boy Scout Pack 120 at Chillicothe prepared lunch.

Organizers of the One Project in Chillicothe hope to make this an annual community work day and include other parks in the future.

If you or a group would like to volunteer time to help within the Chillicothe park system, call 646-4424.

