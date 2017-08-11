19-year-old teen injured when car hydroplanes on I-35

Eight miles north of Eagleville, 19-year-old Shiloh Leavitt of St. Jacob, Illinois received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

She was a passenger in a car driven by her father, 51-year-old Richard Leavitt of Bluegrass, Iowa who wasn’t hurt.

The highway patrol reports the car was southbound when it hydroplaned during heavy rain and went off the right side of I-35, struck a bridge wall three times, and came to a stop partially in the southbound lane.

The car was demolished and both occupants wore seat belts.

