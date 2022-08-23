Trenton City Council approves purchase of street lights, adopt tax levy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three ordinances were adopted, approval was given to purchase street lights, and a bid was accepted for pavement repairs during Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council.

Following a public hearing, the council adopted an ordinance setting the tax levy at $1.0017 for the city general fund, and .1843 for the park department. Combined the $1.186 is nearly two point four cents higher than last year.

Total assessed valuation of $59,596,980 is $2,500,000 higher than in 2021. Councilman Glen Briggs said he was told most of that increase was due to higher assessed valuations in personal property including motor vehicles. Real estate assessed valuations within the city are steady from a year ago while railroad and utilities assessed valuations are down $339,000.

The council authorized the Mayor to sign an ordinance allowing participants from the Trenton Fire Department to participate in the Firefighter’s Critical Illness Trust and Pool as enacted in state law. This is described as an alternate method to control rising costs due to critical illnesses suffered by firefighters including cancer.

A contract was renewed with Strategy Marketing and Tech Agency for computer network administration. The monthly cost for 11 locations is $5,840. Administrator Ron Urton said the cost is an increase from the $5,200 per month in 2021.

With little comment this time, the council approved the purchase of five metal poles for street lighting along West Highway 6 in front of Dollar General.

The Trenton Utility Committee called it a safety issue and last week recommended the purchase. Administrator Urton told the council the electric department has the funds to cover the un-budgeted expense. The poles with lights are expected to cost $15,000. Associated parts also will be obtained and Trenton Municipal Utility workers will provide the labor for installation to improve lighting at the west edge of Trenton.

The low bid was accepted for concrete repairs at the Trenton Fire Station and Trenton Municipal Airport. Combined, the bid from Shuler Concrete of Trenton is for $43,110. The other bid came from Bill Grimes construction. The two projects were budgeted at $43,000.

The motion to approve included an additional grate to improve drainage in the lower parking areas of the fire station. Mayor Linda Crooks appointed, with council consent, Melissa Spencer as a new member of the Trenton Park Board.

Both the Mayor and the Trenton City Administrator discussed meetings each held with the Trenton R-9 Superintendent regarding concerns with motor vehicles parked on the west side of Oklahoma Avenue, waiting to enter the parking lot to pick up students after school. Urton said he was told some vehicles pull into the lot as early as 1:45 and wait until middle school lets out. No parking signs are posted but Police Chief Rex Ross indicated officers use their discretion while Councilman Briggs noted the congestion is usually alleviated within 15 minutes of school dismissing.

In his report, Urton said a leaking valve is to be repaired Tuesday on the C02 tank at the water treatment plant.

Eight councilmen participated: five in person and three on zoom on Monday night.