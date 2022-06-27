Obituary & Services: Stephen “Steve” Lynn Myers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Steve Myers, 77, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, after suffering a stroke the previous week.

Stephen Lynn “Steve” Myers was born in Sullivan County, Missouri, on February 3, 1945, the son of Harold and Mary Jane (Triplett) Myers who preceded him in death. Steve graduated from Unionville High School in 1962. He worked for Harris Feed and Seed in Centerville, Iowa, and then for Veirs Fur House in Unionville. Steve spent most of his working career with the city of Unionville Water department where he worked for 35 years. Even in retirement he was called on for advice and worked part-time until retiring in 2018. Steve married Margarett Loughead in Cincinnati, Iowa, on October 3, 1962, and she survives.

Steve loved to coon hunt and fish. He was a good woodworker, building items like a gun cabinet. He liked to tinker on his farm and set out food plots for his family to hunt. Steve liked to camp. He had an outgoing personality and liked to visit. He was a man of strong convictions and values.

Others who survive Steve are daughters Carol (Jerry) Knight and Lisa (John) Campbell, all of Unionville. His grandchildren are Nyle (Katie Peterson) Knight, Tyler (Alexis) Campbell, and Bradley Campbell. Steve’s step-grandchildren are Scott Kelley, Stacy (Mike) Bowers, Jennifer Kelley, and Aaron Kelley. He is also survived by five step-great-grandchildren and a sister, Karen Smith of Unionville, Missouri.

Steve was also preceded in death by sister Elois Elam, two brothers-in-law Bill Elam and Danny Smith, and stepdaughter Tammy Hart.

Funeral services for Steve Myers will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am Thursday, June 30, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the West Liberty Cemetery, Unionville, Missouri.

Memorials may be made payable to the West Liberty Cemetery and may be entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.