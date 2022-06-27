Trenton man scheduled for court on drug and weapon charge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton resident Mitchell Dane Knapp is scheduled to be in Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday on two felony counts.

Thirty-two-year-old Knapp has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Knapp was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County late Friday night. The weapon was listed in the court information as a 38 caliber Remington firearm. Bond is $20,000 cash.

Court information shows Knapp was convicted in May of 2019 on a felony drug possession charge.