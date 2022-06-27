Trenton man scheduled for court on drug and weapon charge

Local News June 27, 2022 KTTN News
Judge with gavel at desk
Trenton resident Mitchell Dane Knapp is scheduled to be in Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday on two felony counts.

Thirty-two-year-old Knapp has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Knapp was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County late Friday night. The weapon was listed in the court information as a 38 caliber Remington firearm. Bond is $20,000 cash.

Court information shows Knapp was convicted in May of 2019 on a felony drug possession charge.

