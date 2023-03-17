Missouri man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for bank robbery

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., sentenced Keith Lamar Dunlap to 15 years in federal prison for robbing the Citizens Bank of Sikeston on October 30, 2020. Dunlap, now 56, was also sentenced to serve a consecutive term of 12 months in federal prison for violating his supervised release in a 2013 bank robbery case.

Dunlap pleaded guilty on October 6, 2022, to the bank robbery charge. He admitted robbing Citizens Bank of Charleston on Oct. 30, 2020, after handing a note to a teller stating, “give me all stacks of $100 and $50 or I will shoot you.”

Dunlap was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Sikeston in a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the robbery. As stated in the plea agreement, a trooper found another threatening note in the vehicle as well as the cash taken in the robbery.

Dunlap was twice previously convicted of bank robbery in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, in 2009 and 2013, for robbing banks in St. Louis and St. Louis County, respectively.

The FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul W. Hahn handled the prosecution for the government

