The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a local author talk next week.

Kirsten Mouton will give a presentation on theaters on Chillicothe on November 15th at 6 p.m. Mouton has published research on the theaters of Chillicothe in a new local history book. There will be a chance to buy the book and get it signed by the author after the presentation.

Questions on November 15th’s program should be directed to the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547.