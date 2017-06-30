Audio: Despite best efforts by authorities whereabouts of Tanner Ward remains unknown

Despite the best efforts by authorities the whereabouts of Trenton resident Tanner Ward remains unknown.

Ward was last seen by family during the Wednesday evening hours of June 7 and Police Chief Tommy Wright says Ward has not been heard from or seen since. An Endangered person alert was later issued on June 13 after a week of investigation with no results.

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright reports there is no new information to be released on his disappearance.



The Trenton Police Department has used social media to reach over one million people and will continue to use all investigative tools available to locate Ward.

Chief Wright also spoke about will happen should Ward be found.





Tanner Ward is described as a white male, 19 years of age, 5’10”, 150 to 170 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, with a slim, athletic build and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue skinny jeans, black shoes, and a blue KC hat.

He reportedly departed his mother’s residence at 1216 East 12th Street in Trenton on foot in an unknown direction of travel, advising that he would be back shortly, but did not return. Ward has ties to the Kansas City area.

Anyone with information about the disappearance, or whereabouts, is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at its non-emergency number 359-5557 or call 911 for the nearest law enforcement agency.

