The North Central Missouri Fair continues in Trenton today.

The pee wee swine show, swine show, and barrow show will be in the Livestock Pavilion at 9 o’clock this morning.

The FFA cook shack will be open from 10 o’clock this morning until 10 o’clock tonight.

Registration for the super teen contest runs from noon until 5 o’clock this evening.

The Super Teen Contest will be held at the grandstand at 7 o’clock.

Like this: Like Loading...