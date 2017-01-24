Green Hills Recreation Association celebrates 1st anniversary

The Green Hills Recreation Association is observing its first anniversary since the establishment of the organization last year.

What started as a group of volunteers scrambling to provide youth summer t-ball, softball and baseball has turned into a thriving organization.

Among first-year accomplishments: 501 (c) (3) non-for-profit status, a board of directors with several committees, the writing of by-laws and it organized a summer ball program with 361 players participating. There also was a more competitive league with other area communities.

Green Hills Recreation also gathered sponsorships, obtained new equipment, and re-instated local competitions like Pitch, Hit, and Run; and Punt, Pass, and Kick.

Green Hills Recreation launched a reintroduction of youth basketball with 22 teams this season. They play games at the Ketcham Community Center on Sunday afternoons until February 26th.

Long-term goals for the organization include the introduction of several new recreational activities in the future for area youth and adults.

Taya Ray, president of the association, said it cannot thank the community enough for the support they have shown Green Hills Recreation Association and area youth over the past year. Sponsorships from area businesses last year made it possible to provide necessary equipment for the programs; kept the cost low for participants; and it helped bring back youth basketball.

Volunteers have devoted many hours on behalf of Green Hills Recreation whether it’s with fundraising, organizing, or coaching. Mrs. Ray said she hopes to see continued support along with individuals stepping up and volunteering.

If anyone is interested in joining the GHRA board, they are encouraged to attend the next meeting on Tuesday February 7th at 6:30 p.m. at the TMS/THS Media Center.

To be a board member, you must live in the Green Hills area, pass a background check, and attend monthly meetings. Board terms are in increments of two years. Persons can also volunteer for fundraising, or coaching committee, as a coach, referee/umpire, or as a sponsor. Individuals interested in volunteering are also encouraged to attend the February 7th meeting.

