Zachary Carr, an A+ student from La Plata, Missouri has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for December. Zach is an Agriculture Business and Accounting major. After he graduates from NCMC, he plans to transfer to Northwest Missouri State University.

Zach is a Barton Farm Mentor, involved in Agriculture Club, Shooting Sports Club, Business Club, and Student Support Services. He also helps with his family farm at home while attending college. He enjoys his Accounting class with Ronda Copple because he likes math, numbers, and charts.

“I chose NCMC because I know all of my classes will easily transfer when I graduate, and NCMC is an affordable option for me,” said Zach. “It’s a great college; I enjoy the small classes and the one-on-one aspect in the classroom.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.