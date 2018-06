While only limited information is available, reports say a youth was rescued Sunday afternoon after going underwater in a farm pond in the Chula area.

Darrell Wright of Livingston County Emergency Medical Services says by the time the department arrived at the scene, a family member had pulled the victim from the water. He was then placed into an ambulance and transported for medical attention.

The identity of the youth has not been released and no other information was available.

