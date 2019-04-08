Young turkey hunters harvest 2,540 birds during youth weekend

According to preliminary data from Missouri Department of Conservation, young turkey hunters harvested 2,540 turkeys during the 2019 spring youth season, April 6 and 7th.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 61 turkeys harvested, Laclede with 56, and Texas with 52. Warm weather and sunny skies helped increase this year’s youth-weekend harvest over last year’s where young hunters checked 1,729 turkeys.

Spring turkey hunting continues with the upcoming regular spring turkey hunting season April 15 through May 5. For more information on spring turkey hunting, get a copy of MDC’s 2019 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold, or online at this LINK.