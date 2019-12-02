Young hunters harvest almost 2000 deer during youth portion of deer season

Preliminary data shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 1,909 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the deer season. That’s over 600 fewer during the similar late youth season of last year when young hunters harvested 2,595 deer.

Top counties statewide for the late youth portion were Osage with 63 deer checked, Lincoln with 45, and Callaway with 41. Harrison wasn’t far behind with 38. The youth total for Grundy county was 14 from Friday through Monday.

Deer hunting in Missouri continues with archery deer hunting through January 15th. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs December 6th to 8th. The alternative methods portion will run December 28th through January 7th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares