Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion of firearms deer season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season. (Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30) That’s nearly 2,000 fewer than last year’s similar youth hunting season.

The top counties in the state were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310, and Howell with 260. Macon led northern Missouri counties with 204 deer. Carroll and Linn counties at 113 each, Daviess 111, Chariton 110, and Harrison county with 104. Other youth deer-kill numbers from the weekend totaled Sullivan and Caldwell with 77 each, Livingston at 75, Putnam with 74, Grundy with 63, and Mercer County with 62.

The numbers include antlered bucks, button bucks, and does.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season continues through Nov. 11th and resumes Nov. 23rd through Jan. 15th, 2023. The November portion of firearms deer season runs from Nov. 12th to the 22nd followed by the late youth portion for three days of deer hunting from Nov 25th to the 27th.