Young at Heart Resources Ombudsman Program seeking volunteers

The Young at Heart Resources Ombudsman Program is seeking volunteers in its 18-county service area in Northwest Missouri. Young at Heart serves 84 licensed long term care facilities by advocating for residents.

Regional Ombudsman Manager Becky Caldwell says volunteers will help educate residents in long term care facilities about their rights and advocate for those rights, especially as their facilities reopen. A volunteer might serve as an investigator, a mediator, a liaison, and an educator for residents and families, communities, or a facility.

An ombudsman works to resolve individual problems and provide assistance to residents.

More information on becoming an ombudsman volunteer with Young at Heart Resources can be obtained by contacting Regional Ombudsman Robin Williams at 660-749-0034 or 855-205-7520.

