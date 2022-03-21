Young archers excel during 2022 MoNASP state tournament in Branson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The 2022 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) state archery tournament was held March 17-19 at the Branson Convention Center and drew more than 4,300 student archers in grades 4-12 from 218 schools across the state. The tournament was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF).

The tournament offered both a bullseye competition with 3,071 archers and a 3D tournament with 1271 archers, with some participants competing in both. Those archers ranking in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top-ranked schools, will be eligible to move on to the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) tournament May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout for the MoNASP tournament this weekend, especially after having to cancel the competition in the past,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Rob Garver. “This archery program has grown in recent years. We’ve had numerous new schools enroll in MoNASP, and we’re happy to see the program expanding and so many students enjoying the sport and excelling at it.”

MoNASAP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to the subject matter, and help get them outside.

BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Sarcoxie High School – Score 3433

Blair Oaks High School – Score 3422

Hillsboro High School – Score 3414

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 3379

Cole Camp Middle School – Score 3260

Trinity Lutheran School – Score 3260

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION

George Guffey Elementary – Score 3099

Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 3033

Lonedell Elementary – Score 3026

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES

JJ Quehl, Blair Oaks High School – Score 299

Blake Moore, Hillsboro High School – Score 295

Gabe Fewin, Carthage High School – Score 295

Ian Morris, Sarcoxie High School – Score 293

Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 293

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES

Hope McCool, Webster Home School – Score 293

Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 292

Alison Forbis, Helias High School – Score 291

Kynlee McCulloch, Lamar High School – Score 291

Haili Barton, Spokane High School – Score 290

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES

Cadyn Howell, St. Stanislaus – Score 289

Jake Sloan, Platte City – Score 288

Trenton Weber, Hillsboro – Score 287

Cole Wynn, Hillsboro – Score 287

Jokubas Lebedevas, Barry – Score 286

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES

Sydney King, Lewis and Clark Middle School – Score 291

Alyson Thessen, St. Francis Xavier – Score 287

Bayla Sageser, Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 287

Anna Jo Hill, Trinity Lutheran – Score 286

Maggie Lock, St. Francis Xavier – Score 285

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES

Eli Koenigsfeld, St. George Catholic – Score 275

Daniel Clough, St. George Catholic – Score 273

Wyatt Clancy, Sparta – Score 273

Abram Wankum, St. Elizabeth – Score 270

Devin Nanney, George Guffey Elementary – Score 270

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES

Carly Schollmeyer, Chamois – Score 278

Journey Starr, Carl Junction – Score 277

Madison Schnieders, Immaculate Conception – Score 276

Evyn Iverson, Lonedell – Score 273

Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran – Score 266

Get all bullseye tournament results at this link.

3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro High School – Team Score 1724

Calvary Lutheran High School – Team Score 1722

Sarcoxie High School – Team Score 1718

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

Hillsboro Junior High – Team Score 1695

Summit Lakes Middle School – Team Score 1628

Trinity Lutheran School – Team Score 1616

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION

Carl Junction Intermediate – Team Score 1506

Trinity Lutheran School – Team Score 1468

Russellville Elementary – Team Score 1436

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES

JJ Quehl, Blair Oaks High School – Score 296

Sam Sellars, Calvary Lutheran – Score 295

Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 293

Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 292

Bryar Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 290

INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES

Kynlee McColloch, Lamar – Score 294

Molly Wolken, Calvary Lutheran – Score 289

Macie Goetz, Calvary Lutheran – Score 288

Sarah Jungmeyer, Capital City High School – Score 287

Natalie Sommerer, Calvary Lutheran – Score 286

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES

Garrett Elliott, Cole Camp – Score 289

Cole Wynn, Hillsboro – Score 288

Jake Sloan, Platte City – Score 287

Tyler Schnable, Hillsboro – Score 283

Brady Anderson, Mountain Grove – Score 283

INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES

Landry Campbell, Blair Oaks – Score 288

Sydney King, Lewis and Clark Middle School – Score 288

Natalie Jaeschke, Hillsboro – Score 282

Elliot Bernardon, Summit Lakes – Score 282

Adalynn Painter, Hillsboro – Score 281

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES

Wyatt Clancy, Sparta – Score 268

Weston Clancy, Sparta – Score 266

Landon Wilson, Westview – Score 264

Cadyn Libbert, St. Thomas the Apostle – Score 262

Sam Kampeter, St. Stanislaus – Score 260

INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES

Saylor Landewee, St. Ambrose – Score 264

Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran – Score 263

Madison Schnieders, Immaculate Conception – Score 261

Kyla Kempker, Immaculate Conception — 258

Kennadi Bauer, Carl Junction — 256

View all 3D tournament results at this link

