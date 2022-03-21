Young archers excel during 2022 MoNASP state tournament in Branson

The 2022 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) state archery tournament was held March 17-19 at the Branson Convention Center and drew more than 4,300 student archers in grades 4-12 from 218 schools across the state. The tournament was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF).
The tournament offered both a bullseye competition with 3,071 archers and a 3D tournament with 1271 archers, with some participants competing in both. Those archers ranking in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top-ranked schools, will be eligible to move on to the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) tournament May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.
“We’re thrilled with the turnout for the MoNASP tournament this weekend, especially after having to cancel the competition in the past,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Rob Garver. “This archery program has grown in recent years. We’ve had numerous new schools enroll in MoNASP, and we’re happy to see the program expanding and so many students enjoying the sport and excelling at it.”
MoNASAP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to the subject matter, and help get them outside.
BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
- Sarcoxie High School – Score 3433
- Blair Oaks High School – Score 3422
- Hillsboro High School – Score 3414
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
- Hillsboro Junior High School – Score 3379
- Cole Camp Middle School – Score 3260
- Trinity Lutheran School – Score 3260
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION
- George Guffey Elementary – Score 3099
- Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 3033
- Lonedell Elementary – Score 3026
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES
- JJ Quehl, Blair Oaks High School – Score 299
- Blake Moore, Hillsboro High School – Score 295
- Gabe Fewin, Carthage High School – Score 295
- Ian Morris, Sarcoxie High School – Score 293
- Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 293
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES
- Hope McCool, Webster Home School – Score 293
- Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 292
- Alison Forbis, Helias High School – Score 291
- Kynlee McCulloch, Lamar High School – Score 291
- Haili Barton, Spokane High School – Score 290
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES
- Cadyn Howell, St. Stanislaus – Score 289
- Jake Sloan, Platte City – Score 288
- Trenton Weber, Hillsboro – Score 287
- Cole Wynn, Hillsboro – Score 287
- Jokubas Lebedevas, Barry – Score 286
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES
- Sydney King, Lewis and Clark Middle School – Score 291
- Alyson Thessen, St. Francis Xavier – Score 287
- Bayla Sageser, Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 287
- Anna Jo Hill, Trinity Lutheran – Score 286
- Maggie Lock, St. Francis Xavier – Score 285
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES
- Eli Koenigsfeld, St. George Catholic – Score 275
- Daniel Clough, St. George Catholic – Score 273
- Wyatt Clancy, Sparta – Score 273
- Abram Wankum, St. Elizabeth – Score 270
- Devin Nanney, George Guffey Elementary – Score 270
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES
- Carly Schollmeyer, Chamois – Score 278
- Journey Starr, Carl Junction – Score 277
- Madison Schnieders, Immaculate Conception – Score 276
- Evyn Iverson, Lonedell – Score 273
- Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran – Score 266
Get all bullseye tournament results at this link.
3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
- Hillsboro High School – Team Score 1724
- Calvary Lutheran High School – Team Score 1722
- Sarcoxie High School – Team Score 1718
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
- Hillsboro Junior High – Team Score 1695
- Summit Lakes Middle School – Team Score 1628
- Trinity Lutheran School – Team Score 1616
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION
- Carl Junction Intermediate – Team Score 1506
- Trinity Lutheran School – Team Score 1468
- Russellville Elementary – Team Score 1436
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL MALES
- JJ Quehl, Blair Oaks High School – Score 296
- Sam Sellars, Calvary Lutheran – Score 295
- Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School – Score 293
- Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School – Score 292
- Bryar Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 290
INDIVIDUAL HIGH SCHOOL FEMALES
- Kynlee McColloch, Lamar – Score 294
- Molly Wolken, Calvary Lutheran – Score 289
- Macie Goetz, Calvary Lutheran – Score 288
- Sarah Jungmeyer, Capital City High School – Score 287
- Natalie Sommerer, Calvary Lutheran – Score 286
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL MALES
- Garrett Elliott, Cole Camp – Score 289
- Cole Wynn, Hillsboro – Score 288
- Jake Sloan, Platte City – Score 287
- Tyler Schnable, Hillsboro – Score 283
- Brady Anderson, Mountain Grove – Score 283
INDIVIDUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FEMALES
- Landry Campbell, Blair Oaks – Score 288
- Sydney King, Lewis and Clark Middle School – Score 288
- Natalie Jaeschke, Hillsboro – Score 282
- Elliot Bernardon, Summit Lakes – Score 282
- Adalynn Painter, Hillsboro – Score 281
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MALES
- Wyatt Clancy, Sparta – Score 268
- Weston Clancy, Sparta – Score 266
- Landon Wilson, Westview – Score 264
- Cadyn Libbert, St. Thomas the Apostle – Score 262
- Sam Kampeter, St. Stanislaus – Score 260
INDIVIDUAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FEMALES
- Saylor Landewee, St. Ambrose – Score 264
- Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran – Score 263
- Madison Schnieders, Immaculate Conception – Score 261
- Kyla Kempker, Immaculate Conception — 258
- Kennadi Bauer, Carl Junction — 256
View all 3D tournament results at this link