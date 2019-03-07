Yoder brothers who face child sex charges waive preliminary hearing

Two brothers formerly of Hamilton voluntarily waived their right to a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court this week on multiple sex-related charges.

Online information shows the court certified the cases of Enos Ray Yoder of Bloomfield, Iowa and Alfred Yoder of Albia, Iowa to Division One for arraignment March 13th at 9 am. Both face two felony counts each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first offense and incest.

Enos Yoder’s charges also include first-degree statutory rape—sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, second-degree rape, first-degree child molestation, and second-degree sodomy.

Alfred Yoder’s other charges include first-degree statutory rape or attempt–person less than 14 years old, third-degree child molestation, and second-degree rape.

Probable cause statements say the incidents involving Enos Yoder occurred from 2014 to 2018, and he allegedly admitted to his crimes. The incidents involving Alfred Yoder allegedly happened in 2017.