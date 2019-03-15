Yoder brothers case continued to April in Daviess County Circuit Court

Two former Hamilton residents waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court this week on sex-related felony charges.

Online information shows the case for brothers Enos Ray Yoder of Bloomfield, Iowa and Alfred Yoder of Albia, Iowa was continued to April 10th for a plea/trial setting. The men each face two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first offense, and incest as well as one count of second-degree rape.

Enos Yoder has also been charged with first-degree statutory rape-sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, first-degree child molestation, and second-degree sodomy. Alfred Yoder’s other charges include first-degree statutory rape or attempt—person less than 14 years old and third-degree child molestation.

Probable cause statements say the incidents involving Enos Yoder occurred from 2014 to 2018. He allegedly admitted to his crimes.

The incidents involving Alfred Yoder allegedly occurred in 2017.